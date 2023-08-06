Showers and rumbles will move out this Sunday morning and becoming quite steamy. We will gradually become partly cloudy. During the day, we will watch for more scattered storm redevelopment, especially during the afternoon. Today is a storm alert weather day for the possibility IF storms refire, they could be strong.

Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat Index values around 100.

Any showers will end tonight. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday, another Storm Alert Weather day with scattered midday storms possible as a cold front moves through. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Main threat today and Monday will be strong winds and heavy downpours.

Drier weather returns for Tuesday.