Good morning, today will be another Storm Alert Weather Day – focused on the late afternoon and evening hours.
The morning will generally be quiet with early patchy fog and a spotty shower. Then, a few scattered showers/storms will pop up in the early afternoon, especially in the eastern mountains. There will be some afternoon breaks in the clouds for sunshine with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The period of concern will run from about 4-11pm ET from west to east as a cold front sweeps across our area, triggering a broken line of storms. Individual storms and rain won’t last long, but they’ll pack a punch. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes and hail up to 1” will be possible, too. Our entire area is under a Level 3 out of 5 ENHANCED Risk for numerous severe storms possible. Please, review your storm safety plan to know where to go and how you’ll receive weather alerts.
Conditions will quiet down overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs near 65, and then even cooler air will arrive for Friday into the weekend. Highs both Friday and Saturday will only be in the low to mid-50s with scattered light showers. Lows on Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the low to mid-30s. Finally, Sunday afternoon will be milder again, warming to the mid-60s with a mostly sunny sky.