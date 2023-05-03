UPDATE: Reports of an active shooter Wednesday morning at Brainerd High School have been confirmed to be a hoax.
All Hamilton County Schools have been declared safe and classes are on a normal schedule, according to the school system.
The schools are maintaining heightened awareness for anything out of the ordinary.
Parents can still gather here to pick up students.— Liam Collins (@LiamLocal3) May 3, 2023
Police say they are creating a traffic plan to allow parents and people who live here get through the road closings. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/orrVqvuaJD
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the source of the original call.
The sheriff's office released this statement regarding the call.
"Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with law enforcement and first responders throughout the county responded to Brainerd High School after a call an active shooter was in the building. After further investigation, the phone call was found to be one of several swatting calls made alleging threats to schools throughout east Tennessee.
At this time, law enforcement personnel are on the scene at Brainerd High School and no confirmed active shooter threat has been located.
Swatting calls are meant to be a tactic utilized to deceive emergency services and law enforcement by contacting dispatchers or other communication means alleging a false incident is occurring to solicit a response. For more information about swatting calls and how they are being used to disrupt normal operations of schools, hospitals, and other government-based organizations, visit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swatting.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel will always take any threat made against our schools or our community seriously until determined to be false or unfounded."
PREVIOUS STORY: A heavy police presence is onsite at Brainerd High School Wednesday morning.
This incident has simultaneously occurred as the TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.
DEVELOPING: TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 3, 2023
1/2 pic.twitter.com/dUwTidEHoa
We are currently unaware if these are connected. Stay with Local 3 as we work to learn more and update you with the latest.