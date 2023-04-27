The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference this afternoon to announce the details of a new task force that will be working to solve the five-year-old missing person case of Matthew “Matt” Tyler Henry.
The Task Force will involve the Dunlap Police Department, The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with continued support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
We are live at a press conference announcing a task force for Matthew Tyler Henry, who has been missing for 5 years. pic.twitter.com/kcyyhkn1kB— Abigail Martin (@AbigailLocal3) April 27, 2023
Several different groups spoke during the presser including law enforcement agencies working to solve this case but also from the parents of the victim, who are so desperately seeking some form of closure in the disappearance and suspected murder of their son.
Matthew Tyler Henry has been missing from the Dunlap area since April 15, 2018.
The Tractor Supply Store off of State Route 28 was the last place anyone saw Henry.
The Dunlap Police Department has stated for years that it suspects foul play in Henry's death.
Officials say they have met with more than 200 people concerning Matthew’s disappearance and have interviewed 50 people.
In 2019, crews in Marion County searched Nickajack Lake. Authorities had received information that Henry's remains and/or evidence could be in the lake.
At the time, Assistant District Attorney Steve Strain stated he suspected Henry was likely dead.
"We don't believe that Mr. Henry is still alive. It would be great if someone found him, but at this point we think he is deceased," said Strain.
Family and friends have since pushed for law enforcement to continue in the pursuit to find answers in Matthew Henry's disappearance.
