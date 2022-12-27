The Salvation Army handed out hundreds of backpacks to people in need on Tuesday.
Volunteers filled around 300 backpacks with items that included scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, socks, flashlights, sanitizing wipes, first aid products, hygiene products and other necessities.
The goal was to provide necessities to people who are experiencing homelessness or financial hardships.
All of the items for the backpacks were donated by the community, including one child who donated hundreds of dollars to help.
Local 3 Photojournalist Charlton McCollum shares her story.