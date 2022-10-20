A video taken at a local school is gaining thousands of views on social media as a person is heard praying over the intercom.
In the nearly 2-minute long video taken at Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School, a woman can be heard from the school's parking lot speaking over the intercom system.
The person who posted the original video on Reddit described it as an "Exorcism."
Hamilton County Schools responded to the video and said they are investigating the incident, which happened at about 6:00 on Monday.
Communications Officer Steve Doremus told Local 3 News there were staff members in the room where the intercom is located and they were praying.
He said the staff didn't know the intercom system was enabled but turned it off after being made aware.
"Those who were present at the gathering were there voluntarily, and while the intercom being on was unfortunate, nothing prevents adults from voluntarily gathering in this way," Doremus said.
The school said no students present during the incident.