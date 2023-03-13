If you're thinking it's time to start working on your spring garden, you may want to hold off a little longer.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Monday night, with lows expected to be in upper 20s to lower 30s.
Experts at a local nursery say you'll need to bring potted plants or greenhouse flowers inside if you want them to survive.
Placing blankets around the base of your plants, and extra mulch or pine needles can give your greenery a better chance of surviving the cold.
The spring season kicks off on March 20, 2023, but those experts also say to hold off on planting annuals until April or May.
