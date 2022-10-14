On the heels of the University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Marching Band's recent stop in Chattanooga, another famous SEC band is set to visit the Scenic City.
The Million Dollar Band from the University of Alabama will play a lunchtime concert Friday, October 14 at Finley Stadium.
Rehearsal is set to start at 11:30am, with the performance of the full program scheduled to begin between 12:30pm and 1:00pm.
Local 3 News Anchor David Carroll will serve as emcee of the event.
Admission for the show is free.