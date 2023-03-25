UPDATE: Local 3's Storm Alert Weather team is tracking the severe weather moving in to the Tennessee Valley today.
Chief Meteorologist David Karnes is LIVE on air now & inside our Local 3 News app.
Stay up to date online with Meteorologist Clay Smith as he shares real-time updates on this storm.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for Bledsoe and NE Rhea County until 2:10 EDT. If you are in Pikeville or Spring City then you need to find your storm safe place immediately! pic.twitter.com/eSd17MSwzh— Local 3 Weather (@Local3Weather) March 25, 2023
PREVIOUS STORY: Good Friday! We will have a warm evening with increasing clouds and temps falling through the 70s.
Saturday is a Storm Alert Weather day due to strong storms moving through the area between 2am and 6am eastern. Gusty winds will be the biggest widespread threat from these storms. However, there is a very small risk of an isolated tornado popping up in one of the cells. That risk is mainly west of Chattanooga. Small hail is also a possibility. Be weather-aware Saturday between 2 and 6, and make sure you have several sources for reliable weather information. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, warm, and a little windy with the high reaching 79.
Sunday will be flawless with temps ranging from 55 in the morning to 78 in the afternoon. Skies will sport a nice sun/cloud mix.
Monday we may get a late morning sprinkle or two, but most of the day will be nice with a high of 76. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be dry and a little cooler with highs in the mid-60s and lows falling into the low-40s.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.