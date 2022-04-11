Local 3 News and our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press will cohost a Mayoral Debate to give Chattanoogans a chance to get to know the candidates better before Election Day.
Republican candidates Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp will debate live on Local 3 News on Monday, April 11 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm.
The debate will also be streamed live at Local3News.com as well as inside the Local 3 News app.
The debate will be co-moderated by Local 3’s Anchor David Carroll and Dave Flessner of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Election Day is May 3, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The voter registration deadline is Monday, April 4, 2022.
Learn more about what you need to know before Election Day by visiting our Decision 2022 section at local3news.com and inside the Local3News app.