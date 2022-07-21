Local 3 News, The Chattanooga Times Free Press and Chattanooga 2.0 are hosting a series of debates between candidates for Hamilton County School Board Districts 3, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11.
Below, you'll find the District 6 candidates' responses to three questions presented to them to set the stage for their candidacy.
The candidates' answers are presented in alphabetical order by their last name.
Jon Baker, Republican
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Baker: When I graduated from high school, it was understood that if I wanted to go to college, I would be paying for it. I worked as a deckhand on a freighter bound for Vietnam. When I returned and entered college, I wasn’t ready to buckle down and subsequently flunked out. Because of the draft I immediately joined the Navy and was assigned to submarines as a Polaris Missile technician. This was primarily because I had some college. By the way, I was 37 years old when I got my Bachelors in Public Administration.
All in all, my experience showed that college degrees were generally needed to apply for jobs, but, not used much after hiring. This is borne out by the high percentage of people whose occupation has no connection to their degree.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Baker: My Christian faith is important to me. I pray every day for guidance and I follow that guidance. I also use common sense, which is a scarce commodity nowadays. I have spent time with “experts” who did not know what they were talking about. I will challenge them every time they assume “it is too complicated for me to understand”.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Baker: Every grade has its issues. Elementary students are being taught information that scars them for life. Middle school students are being indoctrinated and controlled by peer pressure and adults to accept nonsensical rules. High school students are being shown a fearful and dangerous future where their security and success is dependent upon a benevolent government.
Ben Connor, Democrat
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Connor: Education has and continues to play a pivotal role in shaping my life and my decisions. It is hard to overestimate the importance of being a lifetime learner. I am fortunate that over the years, a number of incredible educators helped me develop (it did not come naturally) a drive to continuously reach out toward a greater understanding of things large and small. This mindset has helped me grow as a parent, as a professional, and as a person.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Connor: I believe leadership begins with listening - and I will always strive to listen, learn, treat people with respect, and make decisions based on what is best for all students.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Connor: In my experience, having spent considerable time in and around a classroom as a volunteer science lab teacher and a room parent, students today face incredibly complex challenges related to an overall lack of resources in our schools. There is a significant gap between what is necessary to create a safe and enriching learning environment and what resources are available to teachers and principals to meet these needs. This gap impacts different students and different schools in a number of different ways—from unsafe or dilapidated school buildings to over-stressed and overwhelmed teachers to a lack of school counselors and school nurses. To solve these complex problems, we must pull together as a community and meet these challenges head-on; our future depends on it.