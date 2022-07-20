Local 3 News, The Chattanooga Times Free Press and Chattanooga 2.0 are hosting a series of debates between candidates for Hamilton County School Board Districts 3, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11.
Below, you'll find the District 5 candidates' responses to three questions presented to them to set the stage for their candidacy.
The candidates' answers are presented in alphabetical order by their last name.
Karitsa Mosley Jones, Democrat
Charles Paty, Republican
Q: How has education played a role in your life?
Paty: Education is an invaluable asset that has meant everything to me. As an attorney, education has provided me with a rewarding professional career which I would not have been able to have. Education has given me the opportunity to help my clients and people in the community with their legal problems and issues. The education I received has allowed me to support and provide for my family and community at large; and to pass on the desire to succeed in life to my children. An education has allowed me to connect with people from different backgrounds to discuss and find common ground on issues which face our community and country at large. When you are educated you are better able to meet the challenges and ups and downs of everyday life.
Q: What do you want voters to know about you?
Paty: To me there are really two pressing issues. 1(a) pressing issue students face today in District 5 is the inability to read. If a child cannot read they cannot learn. In 2021, less than 20% of Barger and Woodmore 3rd grade students could read proficiently. This is unacceptable. We must and can do better. The State of Tennessee high school graduation rate is 90 percent. In 2021 the average graduation rate at Brainerd High School was 69 percent. This is unacceptable. 1(b) Is a safe and healthy learning environment within the school setting. If a child comes to school hungry, then we have to provide meals for these children. Bullying cannot and should not be tolerated in the school and its environs. The schools must improve the process to deal with bullying. The better educated a person is, will assist them in dealing with intolerance and prejudice and the bullying that often accompanies intolerance and prejudice. There should be school resource officers in every school and in the case of the larger ones two. If Hamilton County can come up with 87 million dollars, as has been reported, to even consider building a new baseball venue, then we can and should be able to afford to hire and train more school resource officers. Unfortunately, we have seen too many school related shootings in this country and shootings in general in our own community for young and old alike.
Q: What do you view as the most pressing issue students today face?
Paty: My grandfather, Alex Greenberg, in 1914, came to America from Russia, at the age of twelve with his 18 year old brother, no parents, to escape the religious persecution of Jewish people. They lived in New York City, and during the day they would push a hand cart around and collect people's dirty laundry, and would mend and clean it. At night he took classes and learned to speak English. With this learning work experience, he became a tailor opening a clothing factory in New York. At the request of his largest customer, Sears, in the 1930's he relocated his factory to Chattanooga. He bought a home on Gardner Street in District 5 and lived there until his death at the age of 92. My mother, Selma Cash Paty, in 1947, at 20 years of age, became the first woman trial attorney in Chattanooga and practiced law for 69 years until her death at age 89. It was her and my grandfather's work ethic and desire to constantly learn and evolve which inspired me to become an attorney.
I grew up in District 5 and attended all public schools in District 5, graduating from Brainerd High School. During my time as a child growing up in a Jewish household I and my family experienced prejudice and intolerance against us from name calling to shooting out our windows. We did not protest and march, but worked within the laws and system to change people's attitudes and prejudice.
As the School Board District 5 representative I want to put my education and work/life experience to work to help improve the educational and work opportunities for the students and parents in District 5.