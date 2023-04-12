Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is scheduled to announce a milestone on Wednesday morning regarding the city’s effort to reduce homelessness.
The announcement will be made on the front steps of James A. Henry Elementary School at 1241 Grove Street.
In addition to Mayor Kelly, other speakers include HUD Senior Advisor for Housing and Services Richard Cho, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Mike Smith, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Housing Authority Betsy McCright, and Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga Maeghan Jones.
The event will begin at 10:00am.
