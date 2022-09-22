The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has released the full body camera video of a controversial arrest made at East Ridge High School Tuesday.
In cell phone video of the incident, a school resource deputy can be seen pulling a student by his hair and his backpack on bleachers in the school's gym.
According to an arrest warrant, it all started when Tauris Sledge, 18, refused to participate in a game of kickball during gym class.
The teacher then called the school resource deputy to respond when the teacher claims Sledge "puffed out his chest in an aggressive manner."
Deputy Tyler McRae then claimed to put his hand on Sledge's shoulder to calm him down "so an arrest would not have to happen."
McRae said Sledge told him he had "five seconds to get his hand off."
That's when McRae claims he felt threatened by Sledge. What happened next was caught on cell phone video, which was circulated on social media and obtained by Local 3 News.
"To me, this looks like something that had a high likelihood of death or serious bodily injury because of where they were," Robin Flores, who is representing Sledge in his criminal case, said of the 12-second video. "We need to know more than what's just in that little blurb."
Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett said in a statement to Local 3 News that the video does not tell the whole story, adding the department plans on releasing the full body camera video of the incident.
"The contents of the video will show the complete picture of the events that occurred that day surrounding the deputy's use of force at East Ridge High School," Garrett said.
Sledge was later pepper sprayed and charged with resisting arrest, assault, and disorderly conduct.
"What was going through the officer's mind at the time where he feels that amount of force was necessary?" Flores said.
Local 3 News also learned the deputy in the incident is the same one involved in several ongoing civil rights lawsuits. According to the lawsuit, McRae is accused of "fondling and groping" underage girls during a traffic stop.
Also named in that lawsuit is Daniel Wilkey, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy who is accused in a separate federal lawsuit of baptizing a woman against her will. McRae was not present for the lawsuit, but was there for the search, which they are accused of making unnecessarily lengthy and inappropriate.
Gerald Tidwell, who is representing McRae in the federal civil rights case, said his client is now getting threats made against him on social media over the circulation of the video. He is asking for those threats to be investigated.
"The 15-second video being shown on social media is only a fraction of the event that is captured on my client's body camera, which has over one hour of video of this event," said Tidwell. "I ask those in the public threatening my client and his family to allow this matter to be investigated and cease making statements that scare some and inflame others without knowing the whole story."
Flores said he plans to argue in court that this most recent incident at East Ridge High School shows a pattern of misconduct.
"Now you have Officer McRae off the street and in a school setting, dealing with teenagers," said Flores.
Local 3 News has filed multiple public records requests for the full body camera video of the incident and McRae's personnel files. We will share details we learn in those on air and online when those requests are fulfilled.