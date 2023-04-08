School administrators in Hamilton County are addressing school safety following recent threats made by students.
In a video shared by Hamilton County Schools on Friday asked for help by parents to prevent situations that could put students at risk for school discipline or other serious consequences by educating them on the severity of verbal threats.
Another video was shared aimed towards students in hopes to reduce the occurrences of students making threatening comments. This video will be shown in schools across Hamilton County the week of April 10, 2023.
Administrators say the way officials respond to threats have changed and ANY indication of a threat is treated very seriously.
"Phrases and comments once considered angry outbursts, snappy comebacks, figures of speech or even jokes are viewed as potential threats that must be investigated.The difference between blowing off steam with no real intent and being charged with making threats of mass violence is often extremely small."
The school system says officials must follow a process to determine and access the threat.
Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the weight of their words.
You can watch the full videos shared below.