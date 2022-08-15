Hamilton County Mayor-elect Weston Wamp visited Local 3 News studio on Monday to answer questions on a variety of topics.
One of the topics discussed was the new South Broad district plan that has been approved by various local governing boards, including the proposed new stadium that Wamp opposes.
Local 3 News asked Wamp if he has any plans to slow down or delay the process?
Wamp replied, "Obviously my passion is that at some point we build a high school down that corridor. I think it would have been a much more impressive symbol of our community to build a beautiful high school rather than another stadium. “
Wamp also talked about his plans for his first 100 days in office and Hamilton County Schools.