On Saturday, Hamilton County Emergency Management Services held their annual awards banquet to honor employees who have served our community.
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and HCEMS Director John Miller presented awards to personnel for EMT and Paramedic of the Year, Medical and Trauma Call of the Year, and others.
There’s no better example of civic courage in our community than the 160 men and women of Hamilton County EMS. Last night we honored their 24/7/365 service to our county. pic.twitter.com/ZoWIhQrYZK— Weston Wamp (@westonwamp) February 5, 2023
"Tonight is a night we set aside to honor our employees and to give out some much deserved, much earned awards," Hamilton County EMS Director John Miller said on Saturday. "We're actually doing two years worth of work due to COVID. COVID kind of put a stop to everything. The last couple of years we weren't able to do this, so we're getting back on track to honoring our EMTs and paramedics."
Local 3 News Photojournalist Ricco Holston captured the event.