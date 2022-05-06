Good morning, today is a Storm Alert Weather Day.
SUMMARY & TIMING:
Isolated showers and storms should start up around 8am ET. The period of greatest concern will be from about 10am-4pm ET for strong to severe storms possible. Additional weaker, scattered activity should continue through about 6pm with isolated showers heading into tonight.
RISKS:
The majority of our area is now under a Level 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for numerous severe storms possible. This includes Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dalton, Ringgold, Dayton, Athens, and LaFayette. All modes of severe weather are on the table. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary threats. Isolated tornadoes will be possible, too, particularly for our Georgia communities, but everyone area-wide should be prepared. Know your weather safety plan.
OTHER DETAILS:
Rain/storms may miss a few spots today as it won’t be a solid coverage area. It will be a warm day near 77 with some breaks in the clouds for the afternoon. South wind will increase from 5-10mph this morning to 15-20mph in the afternoon/evening, gusts around 30mph.
WEEKEND:
Cool and cloudy on Saturday with highs only in the mid-60s with a few light showers/sprinkles. Wonderful for Mother’s Day with a mostly sunny sky and highs near 77.