Good morning, expect a few additional scattered showers this morning until about 8am ET. This activity will be regular rain for most locations. However, Grundy, Van Buren, and the higher elevations of Sequatchie and Bledsoe Counties will have freezing rain possible. Temperatures there on the plateau are borderline with the freezing point this morning, so impacts should be minor. Still, please, watch for icy spots walking on decks and steps and driving on bridges and overpasses as they’ll ice first. Additionally, there may be a coat of ice on tree branches. If you have plans to travel westward this morning into Middle or West Tennessee, ice will be worse there.
Thankfully, by about 10am CT, temperatures will be above freezing on the plateau for melting. Highs today across the entire area will range from about 45-50. It’ll remain cloudy, and there will only be a few spotty showers after 8am ET on Wednesday. Tonight will be cool in the upper 30s to low 40s with rain returning.
Thursday will be a cool, rainy day in the mid-40s. Then, clouds will decrease on Friday, becoming mostly sunny in the 40s. Saturday will be mostly sunny in the morning with high, thin clouds for the afternoon with highs near 50. Sunday will have more clouds, but it’ll still be dry with highs in the mid-50s. By Monday, it’ll be around 60 with a mostly sunny sky.