Good morning, please, watch for dense fog during your morning commute today. The majority of the area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am ET. Today will once again feature more rain. Scattered showers are expected for your Thursday with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and warm highs near 70.
Friday will have additional scattered showers with mild highs in the mid-60s. Note, a few of these showers now look like they may last into the evening. For your weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a little cooler but still above normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. As for the rain, look for Saturday morning to be dry through midday. Then, scattered shower chances return Saturday late afternoon through the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon should be dry.
Then, finally, Monday will be mostly sunny! Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s to 60. Tuesday will have similar temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain will come back again on Wednesday.