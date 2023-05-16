With the dense fog this morning now gone, the morning hours today will primarily be quiet and pretty. Today will be another warm and humid day with highs in the mid-80s. A few isolated pop-up storms may develop this afternoon, but really, we’re focused on this evening.
We’ll be in Storm Alert Weather Day mode from about 5 to 11pm ET as a storm line moves into our area from the northwest. There will be a risk of an isolated severe storm within this system. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. However, a tornado can’t be ruled out. The risk of a tornado will mainly be for our northern communities. The overnight hours will become quieter with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80. A few showers/storms will be possible in our Georgia and Alabama counties. Then, humidity will fall Wednesday night. Thursday will be partly sunny with some PM scattered showers/storms, mainly for Chattanooga and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Friday will reach the upper 70s again with a partly sunny sky. For the weekend, Saturday will have great rain/storm chances with drier conditions on Sunday.