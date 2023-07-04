Local 3 Photojournalist Charlton McCollum captured the festivities at Etowah's Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration on Tuesday.

The town of Etowah celebrated Independence Day with a plethora of activities at their Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration on Tuesday. 

Local 3 Photojournalist Charlton McCollum was there to share that story.

