Local students had their moment to shine during a special parade and performance at the Coosa Mill!
On Thursday evening, a parade of students walked from East Side Elementary to the Coosa Mill where they took part in a special performance. The events were led and coordinated by the Pop-up Project in the first of what is expected be an ongoing educational and artistic partnership between Collier Construction, East Side, and Pop-up Project.
