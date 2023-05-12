East Ridge Parks and Recreation and the East Ridge Police Department partnered to host a presentation concerning a growing scamming problem.
East Ridge Police Department’s Assistant Chief Josh Creel spoke on how to be scam smart, knowing when you are being scammed, and what to do if it happens to you on Friday at the East Ridge Community Center.
The “Being Scam Aware” presentation is part of the East Ridge Community Conversation series which offers a variety of helpful topics to the community and surrounding areas.
Participants at the “Being Scam Aware” presentation learned how to take basic steps that may well keep them from becoming a victim of an increasing number of scams.