Taylor Swift fans across the Tennessee Valley may be preparing for her concert series in Nashville this weekend.
Meteorologist Clay Smith has the weather 'Swifties' can expect at her concerts.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 73°
L 53°
72°
Altamont
Sunny
H 71°
L 51°
70°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 70°
L 48°
69°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 74°
L 52°
73°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 74°
L 52°
73°
Dalton
Fair
H 72°
L 49°
71°
Dayton
Sunny
H 67°
L 47°
66°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 74°
L 52°
73°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 70°
L 48°
69°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 67°
L 47°
66°
Summerville
Sunny
H 73°
L 50°
73°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 74°
L 52°
73°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 74°
L 52°
73°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.