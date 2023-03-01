The Chattanooga Police Department held its weekly press conference on Wednesday morning.
CPD discussed weekly crime and provided updates to cases that have made local headlines.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates as they become available.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 75°
L 61°
71°
Altamont
Sunny
H 79°
L 56°
75°
Athens
Cloudy
H 77°
L 59°
69°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 75°
L 61°
71°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 75°
L 61°
71°
Dalton
Mostly Cloudy
H 74°
L 60°
69°
Dayton
Sunny
H 73°
L 54°
70°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 75°
L 61°
71°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 77°
L 59°
69°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 73°
L 54°
70°
Summerville
Mostly Cloudy
H 78°
L 62°
68°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 75°
L 61°
71°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 75°
L 61°
71°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.