The Chattanooga Police Department held its weekly press conference on Wednesday.
This week's topics included crime trends and prevention along with case updates.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 65°
L 58°
56°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 68°
L 58°
60°
Athens
Cloudy
H 59°
L 48°
52°
Benton
Cloudy
H 65°
L 58°
57°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 65°
L 58°
57°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 66°
L 58°
56°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 57°
L 54°
52°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 65°
L 58°
57°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 59°
L 48°
52°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 57°
L 54°
52°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 69°
L 59°
60°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 65°
L 58°
57°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 65°
L 58°
57°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.