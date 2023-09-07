Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly stopped by Local 3 News on Thursday to talk about a number of topics.
Mayor Kelly just returned from the Medal of Honor ceremony where President Joe Biden honored Captain Larry Taylor. He shared his experience at the White House and the ceremony.
The City and County will be hosting a parade to honor Captain Taylor on Monday. Kelly explained what people need to know before attending and what road closures downtown could affect those not attending.
Last week, Mayor Tim Kelly announced the first-ever housing action plan. He spoke with us on what resources are available for Chattanoogans looking for affordable housing, and how they can be accessed.
His team opened temporary 3D printed housing earlier this year. The first two residents have already been placed in permanent housing. We asked him to share an update and if there were any other success stories from those living there.
The Chattanooga Tourism revealed their findings on a recent study about the Chattanooga Convention Center. They said event spaces need to expand and improve services. We asked Mayor Tim Kelly on his involvement with this and how he would like to see the city grow.
Our final topic was on his possible re-election campaign. A few weeks ago he told Local 3's Greg Glover that he needed to talk to his wife before deciding whether to run for re-election.
Hear his response in the full interview: