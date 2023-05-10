Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly stopped by Local 3 News on Wednesday to talk about a number of topics.
Mayor Kelly discussed his proposed city budget, gun control, local schools, and even the new nightlife engagement team.
Mayor Kelly says the goal of this team is to ensure safety while maintaining Chattanooga's nightlife.
"Chief Murphy comes from Atlanta where they have an entire nightlife squad and division,” Mayor Kelly said. “Of course its a much much larger department and a much larger city but we've learned a lot from the way they do things there and I think the improvements that we are making are really gonna help.”
The team will provide officer visibility during large gatherings and additional monitoring of popular downtown nightlife areas.