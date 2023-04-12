Mayor Kelly homeless reduction announcement
Local 3 News Staff

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced a milestone on Wednesday morning regarding the city’s effort to reduce homelessness.

On the front steps of James A. Henry Elementary School, Mayor Kelly announced that over the course of a year, the city has reduced the number of unsheltered residents by almost 40% and reduced overall homelessness by more than 31%.

That means the 1144 homeless residents recorded by the city in January 2022 was reduced to 785 residents by January 2023.

In addition to Mayor Kelly, other speakers included HUD Senior Advisor for Housing and Services Richard Cho, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Mike Smith, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Housing Authority Betsy McCright, and Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga Maeghan Jones.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.