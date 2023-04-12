Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced a milestone on Wednesday morning regarding the city’s effort to reduce homelessness.
On the front steps of James A. Henry Elementary School, Mayor Kelly announced that over the course of a year, the city has reduced the number of unsheltered residents by almost 40% and reduced overall homelessness by more than 31%.
Mayor Kelly: “It’s not every day you can make an announcement of this magnitude.” Kelly says the COVID pandemic caused a homelessness increase of 200%, but says reduction goals were met early.@Local3News pic.twitter.com/E431M6GRAq— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) April 12, 2023
That means the 1144 homeless residents recorded by the city in January 2022 was reduced to 785 residents by January 2023.
Maeghan Jones, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, says the EPI, the city’s eviction prevention initiative, has prevented 400 evictions since it began. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/5EiaIQ1xUe— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) April 12, 2023
In addition to Mayor Kelly, other speakers included HUD Senior Advisor for Housing and Services Richard Cho, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Mike Smith, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Housing Authority Betsy McCright, and Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga Maeghan Jones.
