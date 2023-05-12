The 76th Annual Tennessee Strawberry Festival is underway and promises to be a fun and exciting week, with this Saturday's Strawberry Festival Parade getting started at 1:00 pm.
The Strawberry Festival has been a beloved tradition in Rhea County since 1947. Over the years, the Parade has seen the likes of Governor Ned McWherter, actor Sebastian Cabot, musicians Tom T. Hall and Marty Stuart, and NASCAR driver Kyle Petty as Grand Marshalls.
You can find more information about the events and how to become a vendor on the festival website: https://tnstrawberryfestival.com/schedule-of-events/