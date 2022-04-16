"Washed Ashore" art exhibit with a purpose at the Tennessee Aquarium

The Tennessee Aquarium is making a splash this weekend with the debut of their new exhibit. It's going to be "otterly" impossible to resist going to the aquarium after you read this article.
Millions of pieces of plastic find their way into our oceans and rivers before washing ashore on beaches. Thom Benson, V.P., Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for the aquarium said while our state may be land locked, even Tennessee has a huge impact on our waterways and oceans.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), at any given time there's one hundred million pieces of liter along Tennessee roadways.
"That's about 15 pieces of trash for every Tennessean in the state. Of course, not everybody litters, but it ends up there and with big rain storms like we had overnight that litter can wash into our rivers, lakes and streams," said Benson.
It's not only a concern for our marine life, but also human health. Benson said plastic never breaks down, it just breaks up into smaller pieces. Which then fish eat and if we eat fish, we are also consuming plastic.
"We love to have fishable, swimmable, drinkable water and so it's important to protect the water. That's really been the message of the Tennessee Aquarium."
Walking along the river and highways it can be easy to disregard the debris and trash laying on the ground, but a 12-foot tall seahorse made of trash is harder to ignore. Which is why the aquarium partnered with Washed Ashore to bring more than a dozen aquatic animals and sculptures made out of plastic debris, like brooms and bottle caps to Chattanooga.
"When people come up on the sculptures at first they're like wow that's really beautiful, or it's colorful, it's fun and then they step a little closer and they're like oh, wow look at this hair brush, and tooth brush, household items that are so common in our lives."
The aquarium hopes the exhibit highlights the need to address the rampant plastic waste problem and leaves a lasting impression on visitors.
"The aspect of touchable art, I mean how many times can you touch at the Tennessee Aquarium, well this is a great opportunity...If people can touch something and make a connection it lays a lasting impression in their mind and they start thinking about ways that they can help wildlife or think about ways they can reduce single use plastics in their lives," said Benson.
The Washed Ashore art installations will be on display until Halloween. To find out more about the art or the aquarium, click here.