A wildfire in Warren County had firefighters struggling to contain the spread of flames. Fire crews from nine different counties, including Dunlap, have been assisting in efforts.
The fire started near Harrison Ferry Mountain Monday evening and was threatening homes in the surrounding community.
Residents in the Isha community are under mandatory evacuation.
Jason Hillis, Executive Assistant for the Warren County Mayor, says strong shifting winds have impacted fire crews ability to safely contain the wild fire.
"The situation has deteriorated rapidly as the weather moved in," said Hillis.
The fire has grown to an estimated 500 acres, and earlier Tuesday, containment was around 35%. Hillis says, at the time, they were losing ground.
"Right now it is mostly protecting structures, and protecting the fire fighters. We have had to pull back and we are giving up ground to the fire at this time," said Hillis.
The National Guard brought in a Black Hawk helicopter, dropping water on hot spots through out Tuesday day. Hillis says the size of the fire has not been the problem but the location is the issue. Most of the flames are in a bowl between the Grundy County region and the Harrison Ferry Mountain.
"Getting down to the actual fire has been a challenge, so its more 'let the fire come to you and try to put it out' at that point, and that creates challenges of its own," said Hillis.
Hillis says, thus far, no structures have been destroyed and no one has been killed. Several hundred people who live in the Isha community have been evacuated from their homes.
He warns those in the Hills Creek area and around the Harrison Ferry Mountain region to be prepared, they could be next.
There are emergency shelters set up for those residents at the Harrison Ferry Fire Department, and at local churches and neighbors' homes. The Red Cross is at the fire department helping any one in need and collecting donations from others in the community.
"We got it up here, and we got up here as fast as we can, if they need more we'll be back up here again," said Debbie Esmyer.
Debbie Esmyer is with the Gath Baptist Church. She had an entire truck load full of food, water and clothes, and they're ready at a moments notice to help any one impacted by the wild fire.
"We love everyone so we want to make sure they have safety, food and shelter," said Esmyer.
Hillis says they are not certain what caused the fire, but it is under investigation.
"And just thoughts and prayers to all the fire fighters that everything works out here, that is really the message. No one should panic at this point, but it is a concern, a very heavy concern," said Hillis
Fortunately thanks to the water drops for the Black Hawk helicopter and the rain Tuesday evening, the fire appears to be under control.