The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested on Tuesday on drug-related charges during a warrant roundup.
The sheriff’s office says during the operation, law enforcement ultimately went to three separate residences in Sequatchie County and recovered over 30 counterfeit fentanyl pills.
The sheriff’s office says three arrests were made which include, Deborah Davis for maintaining a drug involved dwelling, Jeremy Davis for possession of schedule Il fentanyl and Carlos Veracruz for possession of schedule Il fentanyl for resale.
The Department of Children's Services (D.C.S.) was contacted during the investigation due to concerns of children being at one of the homes.
The Dunlap Police Department and the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force were also involved in the operation.