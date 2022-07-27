UPDATE: The Tennessee Valley Authority has restored the warning system surrounding the Ocoee Whitewater Center.
The strobe and siren system had previously been damaged and rendered no longer functional in the April fire that destroyed the center. The systems serve as safety warnings in the event of rapidly rising water levels.
Visitors are reminded that swimming or recreating between Ocoee #3 Dam and Ocoee #2 Dam is still prohibited during a water release.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Cherokee National Forest and the Tennessee Valley Authority are working to reopen sections of the Ocoee Whitewater Center.
The Visitor Center building was destroyed by a fire on April 26, 2022. No one was inside the building which served as a venue for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and was considered by many to be an icon of the area.
The area around the Visitor Center is still fenced off and is closed to the public. Vehicles will not be permitted in parking areas when the gates are shut.
Recreation areas, including all trails, and the lower lot will be opened to the public on Friday, May 27.
Another causality of the fire is the TVA's strobe and siren warning system, which were damaged during the fire and is no longer functional.
The TVA is working on restoring the warning system, but it could take several more weeks to be repaired. The TVA has installed signage around the area to alert users of the potential for rapidly rising water.
In the absence of the warning system, visitors to the area should exercise extreme caution if entering the river channel. Large amounts of water could be discharged at any time and without any warning.
The U.S. Forest Service reminds visitors to proceed with caution and to plan accordingly if they are heading out to visit the trails and the surrounding area of the Visitor Center.