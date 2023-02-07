Good Tuesday. Boy, what a nice one it was today. Clouds will increase this evening with mild temps dropping from the 60s into the 50s. Wednesday we will start with temps in the upper 40s and a few showers on and off in the morning. The rain will taper off and we will see temps quickly climb into he mid to upper 60s under cloudy skies. More light showers will move in Wednesday night.
Thursday an approaching cold front will bring in widespread rain Thursday morning. The rain will taper by the afternoon, and as we clear out we will maintain temperatures in the mid 50s.
Friday will be overcast with highs in the low 60s. Saturday the colder air moves in. We start in the mid to upper 30s with a light wintry mix possible mainly in the higher elevations. Highs will climb only to the upper 40s in the afternoon.
We will have a dry but cold start Sunday with a low of 33. The high will rebound to 56 under mostly sunny skies.
We will climb back into the low 60s by Monday with more rain moving in Tuesday.
