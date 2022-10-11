Good Tuesday. We have some south winds bringing in warm weather ahead of a cold front. That will mean mild mornings Wednesday and Thursday around 60 degrees. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days. The front will be slow moving, and bring scattered showers and a few storms in on and off Wednesday with the best chance of storms Wednesday night into overnight Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday will clear out and cool a bit. Friday temps will range from 46 to 71 under mostly sunny skies.
Another front will warm us back into the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday with a few more showers and storms Saturday night and on and off Sunday.
A more vigorous mass of cold air will slide in next week.
