Good Monday. Heading through Thanksgiving week we will have more mild weather and a good chance for some late-week rain.
Tuesday we will start in the low 30s and climb to the mid to upper 50s! Skies will be partly cloudy with the cloud cover thickening the further south you are. We may even get a few drops on the windshield during the mid-morning. Rain chances are slim, however.
Wednesday we see the sun in full force which will allow us to climb all the way to 63 for the high.
Thanksgiving Day we will see increasing clouds but still should see warm weather in the afternoon with a high in the low 60s. Thursday night we may get a few showers ahead of an area of low pressure.
That low will move in Friday and Saturday. Both days look like they will be rainy all day. Temps will be around 50 Friday and Saturday mornings with highs in the upper 50s on both days.
We will clear out Sunday, but it looks to stay mild with a high in the low 60s.
