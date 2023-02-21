Good Tuesday. We will enjoy a spring-like evening with temps falling through the 60s. We may get a few light showers this evening, but nothing like last night.
Wednesday will start warm and cloudy with a spotty shower here and there. We will clear in the afternoon with sunshine and a high of 76.
We may see a few showers Thursday morning as well. Ahead of an approaching cold front, we will see our high Thursday rocket all the way to 82, which would break the current record of 81.
Behind the front, colder air will move in Friday. Temps will be in the 50s all day.
Saturday will see scattered showers mainly in the afternoon. Temps will range from 50 in the morning to 61 in the afternoon.
Sunday we warm back up to 67 with more showers possible through the day.
