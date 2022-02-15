Good Tuesday. Our awesome day will continue into this evening with more clear skies and temps falling through the 50s into the 40s.
Wednesday will also be warm with temps from 42 in the morning to 65 in the afternoon. Ahead of a front, however, we will have mostly cloudy skies through the day, and it may be a bit breezy at times as well.
Thursday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. It will be very warm and windy. Wind gusts in the afternoon could be as high as 50 mph. The line of storms will move through in the evening, ending late Thursday night. Rainfall amounts will range from .5" to 1.5".
Friday will be much colder behind the front with temps ranging from 37 in the morning to only 49 in the afternoon.
The weekend will be dry with cold mornings and pleasant afternoons.
More rain and warm weather is on tap next week.
For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.