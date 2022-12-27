Good Tuesday. With the snow and ice gone we can now focus on a nice warm-up for the rest of the week. We will fall from the 40s into the 30s this evening. Expect another morning of freezing temps Wednesday as we start in the mid-20s. We will quickly warm, however, with highs reaching the low 50s under sunny skies.
Thursday we will be above freezing all day with a few clouds and temps from 36 to 59.
Friday we will hit a high of 61! Friday evening look for rain showers to move in and last on and off through the day Saturday and even into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon skies will again clear out to start the new year as the high reaches a very warm 65.
