Good Thursday. It will be a cool, nice evening dropping through the 50s into the 40s under clear skies.
Overall we will not have as cool a start Friday morning. Temps will be in the low to mid-30s. There may be some patchy areas of frost. The low over the northeast that has been shooting in all the cold air will lift northward allowing south winds and warmer air to return. Our high Friday will reach 71. Over the weekend we will have lows in the mid-40s and highs in the low to mid-70s Saturday and Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer with highs around 77. I am watching a front that will move through mid-week. It will likely bring some scattered showers, but it does not look like it will cool us down more than a few degrees toward the end of the week.
