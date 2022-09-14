Good Wednesday. It is another picture-perfect afternoon with the nice weather again lingering into the evening. We will drop to 77º by 7 pm and 69º by 10 pm. Skies will be mostly clear this evening.
Thursday and Friday will have comfortable starts with lows in the low 60s. Our afternoons will climb into the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies.
The weekend will produce afternoon highs a little warmer. We will hit 86º on Saturday and 87º on Sunday. We will have a few clouds, but overall, the weekend looks pretty good.
Next week we will bring a little sizzle back into the forecast. Monday we will hit 90. Tuesday will make it to 92. And we will hit 93 on Wednesday.
Now through Wednesday, we are keeping the rain out of the forecast.
We are also watching the tropics as Tropical depression #7 has developed in the Atlantic. It will be strengthening into a tropical storm and moving through the Dominican Republic over the weekend.
