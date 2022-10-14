Warming this weekend
- David Karnes
Updated
Good Friday! We are enjoying a nice fall Friday with clear skies lasting through the evening and temperatures falling through the 60s.
Saturday we will be a bit warmer starting around 50 in the morning and climbing to a whopping 81 in the afternoon. We will have a few clouds ahead of a front, and a stray afternoon sprinkle or two can't be ruled out.
Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday. We will have some clouds and temps ranging from 56 to 80. Sunday evening we may get a few showers as the front moves through.
Behind the front, temps will be dropping like a stone next week. Monday we will have a high of only 68. Tuesday will be jacket weather all day. 36 in the morning and 53 in the afternoon. Wednesday will be sunny with morning temps in the low 30s and highs in the mid 50s.
We will warm a little toward the end of the week, but temps will remain below normal.
For the latest, download the local 3 Weather app. David Karnes
David Karnes
Chief Meteorologist
David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.
