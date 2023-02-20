Good Monday. This evening we will remain cloudy with temps in the 60s. We will see some isolated areas get quick heavy showers late tonight into the overnight.
A few of those spotty showers will linger into Tuesday morning with temps in the mid-50s. In the afternoon we will actually see some clearing allowing our high to rocket to 70.
Wednesday will see more clouds and maybe a spotty shower or two in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and highs continuing their climb to the mid-70s.
Thursday a front will approach, keeping our skies cloudy. We will be very warm ahead of the front with a possible record-tying high of 81 (previously set WAY back in 2018) in the afternoon.
Friday will be a little cooler with temps ranging from 52 to 60.
Temps will start climbing back up over the weekend with more showers looking likely both Saturday and Sunday.
