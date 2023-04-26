Good Wednesday. We will be cloudy this evening with temps falling through the 50s. We may get a few late-night light showers that will sporadically pop up overnight. Thursday morning we will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with showers for the A.M. commute again. Those showers will continue on and off all day with a few rumbles of thunder added to the mix during the evening. The high Thursday will reach 68.
Thursday overnight into early Friday morning we will have more scattered showers with lows around 60. We will manage a high in the mid-70s Friday afternoon as skies begin to clear. Through Friday we will ramp down our rainfall forecast to a cumulative 1/4"-3/4" all totaled.
Saturday will be a wonderful day with a sun/cloud mix and highs in the upper 70s. Look for some late-night spotty showers, though, that will linger into early Sunday morning and may last into the early afternoon. Clearing late in the day will allow for temps to reach a pleasant high of 73.
Next week looks dry at least through Wednesday with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday climbing to the mid-70s next Thursday.
