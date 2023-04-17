Good Monday. It will be a fantastic, but breezy, evening with clear skies and temps falling through the 60s. The low humidity and breezes this evening mean higher fire dangers so no burning this evening.
Tuesday will start chilly in the low 40s, but warm nicely into the upper 70s under sunny skies.
Wednesday and Thursday we ratchet it up another level with highs in the low to mid-80s and mostly sunny skies.
Friday will reach about 80 with clouds increasing through the day. I can't rule out a late-day sprinkle, but it likely will be dry through the day.
A front will push through Saturday bringing showers on and off through the day. The high will only manage to reach the low 70s. We could see a few lingering showers overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will clear out and cool down even more with the forecast high only in the low 60s!
Monday will be cool, dry, and sunny with temps ranging from 40 in the morning to 68 in the afternoon.
