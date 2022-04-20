Good morning, today will once again begin with jacket weather, but our afternoon highs will warm up to more seasonable temperatures in the low 70s. Wind from the southeast to south will help fuel those warmer temperatures with gusts around 20mph. It’ll be mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds for the afternoon into the evening. Another great day to enjoy outside. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower chance into Thursday morning with lows in the low to mid-50s.
Thursday will have decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 70s. Then, it’s 80s for four days: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Friday through Sunday will be mostly sunny, making for a fantastic weekend! Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with showers/storms possible later in the day into Tuesday morning. Then, Tuesday will be a little “cooler” with highs in the mid-70s.