Good Wednesday. FINALLY, we have a prolonged period of warm air that will last through the weekend. Heading out this evening temps will fall through the 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.
Thursday will start with clouds and temps in the mid-50s. We may get a few passing sprinkles in the morning, but it won't amount to more than a few drops on the windshield. In the afternoon we will clear out with the high reaching the upper 70s! It will also be a little breezy with south winds at 10-15 mph.
Friday through the weekend will be warm and dry. I expect highs in the low 80s with lots of sunshine each day.
We will hit the low to mid-80s Monday with our next chance of rain moving in late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
We will cool a little behind that rain. Highs will drop back into the low 70s with lows briefly dropping back into the 40s.
