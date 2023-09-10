Scattered showers and storms will taper off after sunset and patchy fog will be possible overnight as temperatures drop into the mid 60s.
We will dry out and warm up a little bit more tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Can't rule out a stray afternoon storm across the higher elevations, but most will stay dry.
A strong cold front will move in late Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing back the chance for widespread showers and storms. Best chance for rain looks to be Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.
We can't rule out a stray shower on Wednesday with the front nearby, but cooler and much drier air will be moving into the Tennessee Valley behind the front. It will feel more like early October by the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity.